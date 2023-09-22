Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Louisiana This Week

  • Saint Helena Parish
  • Saint Tammany Parish
  • Livingston Parish
  • East Baton Rouge Parish
  • Tangipahoa Parish

    • Beauregard Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at South Beauregard High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Longville, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.