The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve will take on the Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. on Friday at 8:10 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in baseball with 211 total home runs.

Houston's .437 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.

The Astros' .260 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.

Houston has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring 5.2 runs per game (789 total runs).

The Astros rank fourth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.6 times per game, the third-fewest mark in baseball.

Houston's pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has a 4.00 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.288).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 30th of the season. He is 12-10 with a 3.20 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander went seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.

Valdez is seeking his sixth straight quality start.

Valdez will look to prolong a 10-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 frames per outing).

He has had six appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Royals L 10-8 Away J.P. France Cole Ragans 9/17/2023 Royals W 7-1 Away Framber Valdez Jordan Lyles 9/18/2023 Orioles L 8-7 Home Justin Verlander John Means 9/19/2023 Orioles L 9-5 Home Hunter Brown Kyle Gibson 9/20/2023 Orioles W 2-1 Home Cristian Javier Kyle Bradish 9/22/2023 Royals - Home Framber Valdez Cole Ragans 9/23/2023 Royals - Home J.P. France Jordan Lyles 9/24/2023 Royals - Home Hunter Brown Brady Singer 9/25/2023 Mariners - Away Justin Verlander Luis Castillo 9/26/2023 Mariners - Away Cristian Javier George Kirby 9/27/2023 Mariners - Away Framber Valdez Bryce Miller

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.