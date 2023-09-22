Friday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (85-68) versus the Kansas City Royals (51-102) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:10 PM on September 22.

The Astros will call on Framber Valdez (12-10) versus the Royals and Cole Ragans (6-4).

Astros vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-6.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Over their last 10 games, the Astros are 1-2-0 against the spread.

This season, the Astros have been favored 107 times and won 58, or 54.2%, of those games.

Houston has entered 19 games this season favored by -225 or more and is 14-5 in those contests.

The Astros have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 789.

The Astros' 4.00 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule