The Air Force Falcons (3-0) square off against a fellow MWC opponent when they visit the San Jose State Spartans (1-3) on Friday, September 22, 2023 at CEFCU Stadium.

On defense, Air Force has been a top-25 unit, ranking best by allowing only 179.3 yards per game. The offense ranks 72nd (385 yards per game). With 353.8 total yards per game on offense, San Jose State ranks 91st in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 80th, allowing 366 total yards per contest.

Air Force vs. San Jose State Game Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: CEFCU Stadium

Air Force vs. San Jose State Key Statistics

Air Force San Jose State 385 (77th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.8 (32nd) 179.3 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366 (116th) 320.7 (1st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.3 (83rd) 64.3 (131st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.5 (87th) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 4 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (25th)

Air Force Stats Leaders

Owen Burk has racked up 222 yards on 39 carries while finding the end zone two times.

Jared Roznos has hauled in three catches for 144 yards (48 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Brandon Engel has caught one pass while averaging 9.3 yards per game.

John Lee Eldridge III has been the target of one pass and racked up one catch for 14 yards, an average of 4.7 yards per contest.

San Jose State Stats Leaders

Chevan Cordeiro has thrown for 774 yards on 59.1% passing while tossing six touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 72 yards with one score.

Quali Conley has run the ball 32 times for 213 yards, with two touchdowns.

Kairee Robinson has run for 202 yards across 39 attempts, scoring four touchdowns.

Nick Nash's 197 receiving yards (49.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 20 catches on 31 targets with three touchdowns.

Malikhi Miller has racked up 131 receiving yards (32.8 yards per game) on 10 receptions.

Charles Ross has racked up 130 reciving yards (32.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

