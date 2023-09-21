Ravens Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 21 the Baltimore Ravens' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +1400.
Ravens Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: -110
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1400
Baltimore Betting Insights
- Baltimore went 7-9-1 ATS last season.
- The Ravens and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 17 times last season.
- Baltimore put up 338.8 yards per game on offense last season (16th in NFL), and it ranked ninth on the other side of the ball with 324.3 yards allowed per game.
- The Ravens put up a 5-3 record at home and were 5-4 on the road last season.
- Baltimore got eight wins as the favorite in 12 games last season, and won twice (in five opportunities) as an underdog.
- The Ravens were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.
Ravens Impact Players
- In 12 games last year, Lamar Jackson passed for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game), with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.3%.
- Jackson also rushed for 764 yards and three TDs.
- Mark Andrews had 73 receptions for 847 yards (56.5 per game) and five touchdowns in 15 games.
- In 14 games a season ago, Devin Duvernay had 37 receptions for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
- In nine games, Gus Edwards ran for 433 yards (48.1 per game) and three TDs.
- In 17 games last year, Roquan Smith compiled 4.5 sacks to go with 11.0 TFL, 169 tackles, and three interceptions.
Ravens Player Futures
2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Texans
|W 25-9
|+75000
|2
|September 17
|@ Bengals
|W 27-24
|+2000
|3
|September 24
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|@ Browns
|-
|+4000
|5
|October 8
|@ Steelers
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 15
|@ Titans
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|Lions
|-
|+2800
|8
|October 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|9
|November 5
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 12
|Browns
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 16
|Bengals
|-
|+2000
|12
|November 26
|@ Chargers
|-
|+3000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|16
|December 25
|@ 49ers
|-
|+600
|17
|December 31
|Dolphins
|-
|+1300
|18
|January 7
|Steelers
|-
|+4000
