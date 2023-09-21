As of September 21 the Baltimore Ravens' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +1400.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: -110

-110 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1400

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore went 7-9-1 ATS last season.

The Ravens and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 17 times last season.

Baltimore put up 338.8 yards per game on offense last season (16th in NFL), and it ranked ninth on the other side of the ball with 324.3 yards allowed per game.

The Ravens put up a 5-3 record at home and were 5-4 on the road last season.

Baltimore got eight wins as the favorite in 12 games last season, and won twice (in five opportunities) as an underdog.

The Ravens were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Ravens Impact Players

In 12 games last year, Lamar Jackson passed for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game), with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.3%.

Jackson also rushed for 764 yards and three TDs.

Mark Andrews had 73 receptions for 847 yards (56.5 per game) and five touchdowns in 15 games.

In 14 games a season ago, Devin Duvernay had 37 receptions for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

In nine games, Gus Edwards ran for 433 yards (48.1 per game) and three TDs.

In 17 games last year, Roquan Smith compiled 4.5 sacks to go with 11.0 TFL, 169 tackles, and three interceptions.

Ravens Player Futures

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans W 25-9 +75000 2 September 17 @ Bengals W 27-24 +2000 3 September 24 Colts - +15000 4 October 1 @ Browns - +4000 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +4000 6 October 15 @ Titans - +6600 7 October 22 Lions - +2800 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +100000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +4000 10 November 12 Browns - +4000 11 November 16 Bengals - +2000 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +3000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +8000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +2500 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +600 17 December 31 Dolphins - +1300 18 January 7 Steelers - +4000

