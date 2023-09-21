Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
High school football is happening this week in Livingston Parish, Louisiana, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Livingston Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
St. Helena College and Career Academy at Live Oak High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Denham Springs, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Franklinton High School at Denham Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Denham Springs, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
