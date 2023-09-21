Eagles Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +800, the Philadelphia Eagles sport the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 21.
Eagles Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +105
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800
Philadelphia Betting Insights
- Philadelphia won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.
- Last season, 10 Eagles games hit the over.
- Philadelphia excelled on both offense and defense last season, ranking third-best in total offense (389.1 yards per game) and second-best in total defense (301.5 yards allowed per game).
- Last year the Eagles were 7-2 at home and 7-1 away.
- Philadelphia was winless as the underdog (0-1) last season, but went 14-1 as the contest's favored team.
- The Eagles were 9-3 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC East.
Eagles Impact Players
- Jalen Hurts passed for 3,701 yards (246.7 per game), completing 66.5% of his throws, with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in 15 games last year.
- On the ground, Hurts scored 13 touchdowns and accumulated 760 yards.
- A.J. Brown had 88 receptions for 1,496 yards (88.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 13 games with the Falcons a season ago, Marcus Mariota threw for 2,219 yards (170.7 per game), with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.3%.
- In the passing game, DeVonta Smith scored seven TDs, hauling in 95 balls for 1,196 yards (70.4 per game).
- On defense last year, Haason Reddick helped lead the charge with 49 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.
Eagles Player Futures
2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Patriots
|W 25-20
|+10000
|2
|September 14
|Vikings
|W 34-28
|+8000
|3
|September 25
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|@ Jets
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|Dolphins
|-
|+1300
|8
|October 29
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|Cowboys
|-
|+750
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 20
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|12
|November 26
|Bills
|-
|+1000
|13
|December 3
|49ers
|-
|+600
|14
|December 10
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+750
|15
|December 17
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 25
|Giants
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|18
|January 7
|@ Giants
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of September 21 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
