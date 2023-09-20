The Baltimore Ravens at the moment have the seventh-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +1400.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: -110

-110 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1400

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore went 7-9-1 ATS last season.

The Ravens and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 17 times last season.

Baltimore ranked 16th in total offense (338.8 yards per game) and ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Ravens posted a 5-3 record at home and were 5-4 on the road last season.

Baltimore won two games as the underdog (2-3) and went 8-4 as the favorite last season.

The Ravens were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson had 17 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 12 games last year, completing 62.3% of his throws for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game).

On the ground, Jackson scored three touchdowns and picked up 764 yards.

Mark Andrews had 73 catches for 847 yards (56.5 per game) and five touchdowns in 15 games.

In the passing game a season ago, Devin Duvernay scored three TDs, hauling in 37 balls for 407 yards (29.1 per game).

On the ground, Gus Edwards scored three touchdowns and picked up 433 yards (48.1 per game).

Roquan Smith registered three interceptions to go with 169 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

Ravens Player Futures

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans W 25-9 +75000 2 September 17 @ Bengals W 27-24 +2000 3 September 24 Colts - +15000 4 October 1 @ Browns - +4000 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +4000 6 October 15 @ Titans - +6600 7 October 22 Lions - +2800 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +100000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +4000 10 November 12 Browns - +4000 11 November 16 Bengals - +2000 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +3000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +8000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +2500 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +600 17 December 31 Dolphins - +1300 18 January 7 Steelers - +4000

