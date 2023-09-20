Ravens Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Baltimore Ravens at the moment have the seventh-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +1400.
Ravens Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: -110
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1400
Baltimore Betting Insights
- Baltimore went 7-9-1 ATS last season.
- The Ravens and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 17 times last season.
- Baltimore ranked 16th in total offense (338.8 yards per game) and ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per game) last year.
- The Ravens posted a 5-3 record at home and were 5-4 on the road last season.
- Baltimore won two games as the underdog (2-3) and went 8-4 as the favorite last season.
- The Ravens were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.
Ravens Impact Players
- Lamar Jackson had 17 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 12 games last year, completing 62.3% of his throws for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game).
- On the ground, Jackson scored three touchdowns and picked up 764 yards.
- Mark Andrews had 73 catches for 847 yards (56.5 per game) and five touchdowns in 15 games.
- In the passing game a season ago, Devin Duvernay scored three TDs, hauling in 37 balls for 407 yards (29.1 per game).
- On the ground, Gus Edwards scored three touchdowns and picked up 433 yards (48.1 per game).
- Roquan Smith registered three interceptions to go with 169 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.
Ravens Player Futures
|Odell Beckham Jr. Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Lamar Jackson MVP Odds
|J.K. Dobbins Offensive Player of the Year Odds
2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Texans
|W 25-9
|+75000
|2
|September 17
|@ Bengals
|W 27-24
|+2000
|3
|September 24
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|@ Browns
|-
|+4000
|5
|October 8
|@ Steelers
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 15
|@ Titans
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|Lions
|-
|+2800
|8
|October 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|9
|November 5
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 12
|Browns
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 16
|Bengals
|-
|+2000
|12
|November 26
|@ Chargers
|-
|+3000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|16
|December 25
|@ 49ers
|-
|+600
|17
|December 31
|Dolphins
|-
|+1300
|18
|January 7
|Steelers
|-
|+4000
