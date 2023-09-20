As of September 20, the Philadelphia Eagles' odds of winning the Super Bowl (+800) make them fourth-best in the NFL.

Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +105

+105 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800

Philadelphia Betting Insights

Philadelphia won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

Eagles games went over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.

Philadelphia clicked on all fronts last season, as it ranked third-best in total offense (389.1 yards per game) and second-best in total defense (301.5 yards allowed per game).

The Eagles posted a 7-2 record at home and were 7-1 away last year.

Philadelphia lost every game as the underdog (0-1) last season, but went 14-1 as the contest's favored team.

The Eagles were 9-3 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC East.

Eagles Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Jalen Hurts passed for 3,701 yards (246.7 per game), with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.5%.

On the ground, Hurts scored 13 touchdowns and picked up 760 yards.

A.J. Brown had 88 catches for 1,496 yards (88.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 13 games with the Falcons a season ago, Marcus Mariota passed for 2,219 yards (170.7 per game), with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.3%.

In the passing game, DeVonta Smith scored seven TDs, catching 95 balls for 1,196 yards (70.4 per game).

On defense last year, Haason Reddick helped lead the charge with 49 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.

Eagles Player Futures

2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Patriots W 25-20 +10000 2 September 14 Vikings W 34-28 +8000 3 September 25 @ Buccaneers - +6600 4 October 1 Commanders - +8000 5 October 8 @ Rams - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jets - +6600 7 October 22 Dolphins - +1300 8 October 29 @ Commanders - +8000 9 November 5 Cowboys - +750 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 @ Chiefs - +600 12 November 26 Bills - +1000 13 December 3 49ers - +600 14 December 10 @ Cowboys - +750 15 December 17 @ Seahawks - +4000 16 December 25 Giants - +8000 17 December 31 Cardinals - +100000 18 January 7 @ Giants - +8000

