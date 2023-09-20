The Baltimore Orioles (95-56) will try to sweep the Houston Astros (84-68) at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, at 2:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (9-4) to the mound, while Kyle Bradish (11-7) will take the ball for the Orioles.

Astros vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (9-4, 4.74 ERA) vs Bradish - BAL (11-7, 3.12 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

The Astros will hand the ball to Javier (9-4) for his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 4.74 ERA this season with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.4 walks per nine across 28 games.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 28 starts this season.

Javier has started 28 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 21 times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

In 28 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Cristian Javier vs. Orioles

The Orioles rank fifth in MLB with a .258 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks eighth in the league (.429) and 180 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Orioles to go 4-for-19 with a triple, a home run and two RBI in five innings this season.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Bradish

Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 28th of the season. He is 11-7 with a 3.12 ERA and 150 strikeouts over 152 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.12, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season. Opposing batters have a .224 batting average against him.

Bradish has 16 quality starts under his belt this season.

Bradish will try to last five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

The 27-year-old's 3.12 ERA ranks seventh, 1.087 WHIP ranks 11th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.

