Astros vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 20
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Wednesday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (84-68) going head to head against the Baltimore Orioles (95-56) at 2:10 PM ET (on September 20). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Astros, so expect a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (9-4) to the mound, while Kyle Bradish (11-7) will answer the bell for the Orioles.
Astros vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Astros vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Astros 6, Orioles 5.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Read More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Astros have won one of their last three games against the spread.
- This season, the Astros have been favored 107 times and won 58, or 54.2%, of those games.
- Houston has a record of 58-49 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
- Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 787 total runs this season.
- The Astros' 4.02 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 15
|@ Royals
|L 4-2
|Cristian Javier vs Zack Greinke
|September 16
|@ Royals
|L 10-8
|J.P. France vs Cole Ragans
|September 17
|@ Royals
|W 7-1
|Framber Valdez vs Jordan Lyles
|September 18
|Orioles
|L 8-7
|Justin Verlander vs John Means
|September 19
|Orioles
|L 9-5
|Hunter Brown vs Kyle Gibson
|September 20
|Orioles
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Kyle Bradish
|September 22
|Royals
|-
|J.P. France vs Cole Ragans
|September 23
|Royals
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Jordan Lyles
|September 24
|Royals
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Brady Singer
|September 25
|@ Mariners
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Luis Castillo
|September 26
|@ Mariners
|-
|Cristian Javier vs George Kirby
