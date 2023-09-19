In Game 2 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs, the Dallas Wings will face the Atlanta Dream.

Wings vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Wings (-6.5)

Wings (-6.5) Over/Under: 170.5

Wings vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 89 Dream 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Dream

Pick ATS: Wings (-6.5)

Wings (-6.5) Pick OU: Under (170.5)

Wings vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Dallas has been favored on the moneyline 28 times this season. They've finished 18-10 in those games.

The Wings have a 5-6 record (winning 45.5% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.

Dallas' record against the spread is 22-18-0.

The Wings have an ATS record of 6-7 as 6.5-point favorites or more.

Dallas has played 40 games this season, and 24 of them have hit the over.

The Wings have an average total of 172.8 in their contests this year, 2.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Wings Performance Insights

The Wings have a top-five offense this season, ranking third-best in the league with 87.9 points per game. On defense, they rank ninth with 84.9 points allowed per contest.

When it comes to rebounding, things are clicking for Dallas, who is pulling down 38.7 rebounds per game (best in WNBA) and allowing 32.1 rebounds per contest (best).

The Wings are averaging 13.1 turnovers per game (fifth-ranked in league). They are forcing 13.6 turnovers per contest (fourth-ranked).

The Wings rank worst in the WNBA with a 31.7% shooting percentage from three-point land. Meanwhile, they are making 6.8 three-pointers per game (seventh-ranked in league).

It's been a tough stretch for the Wings in terms of threes allowed, as they are giving up 8.2 treys per game (third-worst in WNBA) and are allowing a 36% three-point percentage to opposing teams (third-worst).

Dallas is attempting 51.8 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 70.8% of the shots it has taken (and 79.2% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 21.3 threes per contest, which are 29.2% of its shots (and 20.8% of the team's buckets).

