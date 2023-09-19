At +75000, the Houston Texans have the second-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl as of September 19.

Texans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +75000

Houston Betting Insights

Houston went 8-8-1 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Texans games.

It was a tough season for Houston, which ranked second-worst in total offense (283.5 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (379.5 yards per game allowed) last year.

Last season the Texans had three wins on the road but were winless at home.

In the AFC South the Texans were 3-2-1, and in the conference overall they went 3-8-1.

Texans Impact Players

Davis Mills had 17 TD passes and 15 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 61.0% of his throws for 3,118 yards (207.9 per game).

In addition, Mills rushed for 108 yards and two TDs.

Devin Singletary rushed for 819 yards (51.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games with the Bills last season.

Also, Singletary had 38 receptions for 280 yards and one touchdown.

In 13 games a season ago, Dameon Pierce ran for 939 yards (72.2 per game) and four TDs.

In the passing game for the Cowboys, Dalton Schultz scored five TDs, hauling in 57 balls for 577 yards (38.5 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Jalen Pitre amassed 147 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and five interceptions in 17 games last year.

Texans Player Futures

2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Ravens L 25-9 +1400 2 September 17 Colts L 31-20 +15000 3 September 24 @ Jaguars - +2500 4 October 1 Steelers - +3500 5 October 8 @ Falcons - +4000 6 October 15 Saints - +2500 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Panthers - +25000 9 November 5 Buccaneers - +6600 10 November 12 @ Bengals - +1800 11 November 19 Cardinals - +100000 12 November 26 Jaguars - +2500 13 December 3 Broncos - +10000 14 December 10 @ Jets - +6600 15 December 17 @ Titans - +6600 16 December 24 Browns - +3000 17 December 31 Titans - +6600 18 January 7 @ Colts - +15000

