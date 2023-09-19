The Baltimore Ravens have +1400 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 19.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1400

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore put together a 7-9-1 record against the spread last season.

Ravens games hit the over five out of 17 times last season.

Baltimore averaged 338.8 yards per game on offense last season (16th in ), and it ranked ninth on the other side of the ball with 324.3 yards allowed per game.

The Ravens went 5-3 at home last year and 5-4 away from home.

As the underdog, Baltimore had only two victories (2-3) a year ago, but when favored finished 8-4.

In the AFC North the Ravens were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Ravens Impact Players

In 12 games last year, Lamar Jackson passed for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game), with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.3%.

Jackson also ran for 764 yards and three TDs.

In the passing game, Mark Andrews scored five TDs, hauling in 73 balls for 847 yards (56.5 per game).

In 14 games a season ago, Devin Duvernay had 37 catches for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

In nine games, Gus Edwards rushed for 433 yards (48.1 per game) and three TDs.

In 17 games last year, Roquan Smith compiled 4.5 sacks to go with 11.0 TFL, 169 tackles, and three interceptions.

Ravens Player Futures

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans W 25-9 +75000 2 September 17 @ Bengals W 27-24 +1800 3 September 24 Colts - +15000 4 October 1 @ Browns - +3000 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +3500 6 October 15 @ Titans - +6600 7 October 22 Lions - +2500 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +100000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +5000 10 November 12 Browns - +3000 11 November 16 Bengals - +1800 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +3000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +8000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +2500 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +600 17 December 31 Dolphins - +1400 18 January 7 Steelers - +3500

