Currently the Philadelphia Eagles have the third-best odds in the league to win the Super Bowl, listed at +800.

Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +105

+105 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800

Philadelphia Betting Insights

Philadelphia put together an 8-8-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Eagles games.

Philadelphia thrived on both offense and defense last season, ranking third-best in total offense (389.1 yards per game) and second-best in total defense (301.5 yards allowed per game).

The Eagles went 7-2 at home last season and 7-1 away from home.

Philadelphia lost every game as the underdog (0-1) last season, but went 14-1 as the contest's favored team.

The Eagles were 4-2 in the NFC East and 9-3 in the NFC overall.

Eagles Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Jalen Hurts passed for 3,701 yards (246.7 per game), with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.5%.

Hurts also rushed for 760 yards and 13 TDs.

In the passing game, A.J. Brown scored 11 TDs, hauling in 88 balls for 1,496 yards (88.0 per game).

In 13 games for the Falcons a season ago, Marcus Mariota passed for 2,219 yards (170.7 per game), with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.3%.

DeVonta Smith had 95 receptions for 1,196 yards (70.4 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Haason Reddick registered 16.0 sacks to go with 11.0 TFL and 49 tackles.

2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Patriots W 25-20 +10000 2 September 14 Vikings W 34-28 +6600 3 September 25 @ Buccaneers - +6600 4 October 1 Commanders - +8000 5 October 8 @ Rams - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jets - +6600 7 October 22 Dolphins - +1400 8 October 29 @ Commanders - +8000 9 November 5 Cowboys - +800 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 @ Chiefs - +600 12 November 26 Bills - +1000 13 December 3 49ers - +600 14 December 10 @ Cowboys - +800 15 December 17 @ Seahawks - +5000 16 December 25 Giants - +8000 17 December 31 Cardinals - +100000 18 January 7 @ Giants - +8000

