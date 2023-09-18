Texans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Houston Texans have +50000 odds to win the Super Bowl, second-worst in the league as of September 18.
Texans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +1400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000
Houston Betting Insights
- Houston compiled an 8-8-1 ATS record last year.
- A total of seven Texans games last season went over the point total.
- It was a rough season for Houston, which ranked second-worst in total offense (283.5 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (379.5 yards per game allowed) last year.
- The Texans lost every game at home last season, but they picked up three wins away from home.
- In the AFC South the Texans were 3-2-1, and in the conference as a whole they went 3-8-1.
Texans Impact Players
- In 15 games last year, Davis Mills passed for 3,118 yards (207.9 per game), with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.0%.
- Mills also rushed for 108 yards and two TDs.
- On the ground with the Bills last season, Devin Singletary scored five touchdowns and picked up 819 yards (51.2 per game).
- Also, Singletary had 38 catches for 280 yards and one touchdown.
- In 13 games a season ago, Dameon Pierce rushed for 939 yards (72.2 per game) and four TDs.
- In the passing game for the Cowboys, Dalton Schultz scored five TDs, hauling in 57 balls for 577 yards (38.5 per game).
- Jalen Pitre had five interceptions to go with 147 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended last year.
Texans Player Futures
2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Ravens
|L 25-9
|+1200
|2
|September 17
|Colts
|L 31-20
|+15000
|3
|September 24
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|4
|October 1
|Steelers
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ Falcons
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 15
|Saints
|-
|+3000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Panthers
|-
|+15000
|9
|November 5
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1800
|11
|November 19
|Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|12
|November 26
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|13
|December 3
|Broncos
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 10
|@ Jets
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Titans
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|Browns
|-
|+1800
|17
|December 31
|Titans
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
