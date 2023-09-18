The Houston Texans have +50000 odds to win the Super Bowl, second-worst in the league as of September 18.

Watch the Texans this season on Fubo!

Texans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Texans to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Houston Betting Insights

Houston compiled an 8-8-1 ATS record last year.

A total of seven Texans games last season went over the point total.

It was a rough season for Houston, which ranked second-worst in total offense (283.5 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (379.5 yards per game allowed) last year.

The Texans lost every game at home last season, but they picked up three wins away from home.

In the AFC South the Texans were 3-2-1, and in the conference as a whole they went 3-8-1.

Texans Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Davis Mills passed for 3,118 yards (207.9 per game), with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.0%.

Mills also rushed for 108 yards and two TDs.

On the ground with the Bills last season, Devin Singletary scored five touchdowns and picked up 819 yards (51.2 per game).

Also, Singletary had 38 catches for 280 yards and one touchdown.

In 13 games a season ago, Dameon Pierce rushed for 939 yards (72.2 per game) and four TDs.

In the passing game for the Cowboys, Dalton Schultz scored five TDs, hauling in 57 balls for 577 yards (38.5 per game).

Jalen Pitre had five interceptions to go with 147 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended last year.

Bet on Texans to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Texans Player Futures

2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Ravens L 25-9 +1200 2 September 17 Colts L 31-20 +15000 3 September 24 @ Jaguars - +2500 4 October 1 Steelers - +6600 5 October 8 @ Falcons - +4000 6 October 15 Saints - +3000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Panthers - +15000 9 November 5 Buccaneers - +6600 10 November 12 @ Bengals - +1800 11 November 19 Cardinals - +100000 12 November 26 Jaguars - +2500 13 December 3 Broncos - +10000 14 December 10 @ Jets - +8000 15 December 17 @ Titans - +6600 16 December 24 Browns - +1800 17 December 31 Titans - +6600 18 January 7 @ Colts - +15000

Odds are current as of September 18 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.