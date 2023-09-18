The Baltimore Ravens have +1200 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 18.

Watch the Ravens this season on Fubo!

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +100

+100 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1200

Looking to place a futures bet on the Ravens to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore compiled a 7-9-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Ravens games.

Baltimore totaled 338.8 yards per game on offense last year (16th in ), and it gave up 324.3 yards per game (ninth) on the other side of the ball.

The Ravens had five wins at home last season and five away.

When the underdog, Baltimore picked up only two wins (2-3) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 8-4.

The Ravens were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Ravens Impact Players

In 12 games last year, Lamar Jackson passed for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game), with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.3%.

Jackson also rushed for 764 yards and three TDs.

Mark Andrews had 73 catches for 847 yards (56.5 per game) and five touchdowns in 15 games.

In 14 games a season ago, Devin Duvernay had 37 catches for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Melvin Gordon III ran for 318 yards (31.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 10 games played for the Broncos.

As a tone-setter on defense, Roquan Smith delivered 169 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and three interceptions in 17 games last year.

Bet on Ravens to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Ravens Player Futures

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans W 25-9 +50000 2 September 17 @ Bengals W 27-24 +1800 3 September 24 Colts - +15000 4 October 1 @ Browns - +1800 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +6600 6 October 15 @ Titans - +6600 7 October 22 Lions - +2200 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +100000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +5000 10 November 12 Browns - +1800 11 November 16 Bengals - +1800 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +2800 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +8000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +2500 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +700 17 December 31 Dolphins - +1400 18 January 7 Steelers - +6600

Odds are current as of September 18 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.