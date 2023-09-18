Eagles Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles at the moment have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire league at +800.
Eagles Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +105
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800
Philadelphia Betting Insights
- Philadelphia went 8-8-0 ATS last season.
- A total of 10 Eagles games last season went over the point total.
- Philadelphia clicked on all fronts last season, as it ranked third-best in total offense (389.1 yards per game) and second-best in total defense (301.5 yards allowed per game).
- At home last year, the Eagles were 7-2. On the road, they were 7-1.
- Philadelphia lost every game as the underdog (0-1) last season, but went 14-1 as the contest's favored team.
- In the NFC East the Eagles were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 9-3.
Eagles Impact Players
- Jalen Hurts had 22 touchdown passes and six interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 66.5% of his throws for 3,701 yards (246.7 per game).
- Hurts also ran for 760 yards and 13 TDs.
- A.J. Brown had 88 catches for 1,496 yards (88.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 13 games with the Falcons a season ago, Marcus Mariota threw for 2,219 yards (170.7 per game), with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.3%.
- DeVonta Smith had 95 receptions for 1,196 yards (70.4 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 17 games last year, Haason Reddick recorded 16.0 sacks to go with 11.0 TFL and 49 tackles.
Eagles Player Futures
2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Patriots
|W 25-20
|+10000
|2
|September 14
|Vikings
|W 34-28
|+8000
|3
|September 25
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|@ Jets
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|Dolphins
|-
|+1400
|8
|October 29
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|Cowboys
|-
|+800
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 20
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|12
|November 26
|Bills
|-
|+900
|13
|December 3
|49ers
|-
|+700
|14
|December 10
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+800
|15
|December 17
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+5000
|16
|December 25
|Giants
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|18
|January 7
|@ Giants
|-
|+8000
