The Philadelphia Eagles at the moment have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire league at +800.

Watch the Eagles this season on Fubo!

Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +105

+105 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800

Looking to place a futures bet on the Eagles to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Philadelphia Betting Insights

Philadelphia went 8-8-0 ATS last season.

A total of 10 Eagles games last season went over the point total.

Philadelphia clicked on all fronts last season, as it ranked third-best in total offense (389.1 yards per game) and second-best in total defense (301.5 yards allowed per game).

At home last year, the Eagles were 7-2. On the road, they were 7-1.

Philadelphia lost every game as the underdog (0-1) last season, but went 14-1 as the contest's favored team.

In the NFC East the Eagles were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 9-3.

Eagles Impact Players

Jalen Hurts had 22 touchdown passes and six interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 66.5% of his throws for 3,701 yards (246.7 per game).

Hurts also ran for 760 yards and 13 TDs.

A.J. Brown had 88 catches for 1,496 yards (88.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 13 games with the Falcons a season ago, Marcus Mariota threw for 2,219 yards (170.7 per game), with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.3%.

DeVonta Smith had 95 receptions for 1,196 yards (70.4 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Haason Reddick recorded 16.0 sacks to go with 11.0 TFL and 49 tackles.

Bet on Eagles to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Eagles Player Futures

2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Patriots W 25-20 +10000 2 September 14 Vikings W 34-28 +8000 3 September 25 @ Buccaneers - +6600 4 October 1 Commanders - +8000 5 October 8 @ Rams - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jets - +8000 7 October 22 Dolphins - +1400 8 October 29 @ Commanders - +8000 9 November 5 Cowboys - +800 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 @ Chiefs - +600 12 November 26 Bills - +900 13 December 3 49ers - +700 14 December 10 @ Cowboys - +800 15 December 17 @ Seahawks - +5000 16 December 25 Giants - +8000 17 December 31 Cardinals - +100000 18 January 7 @ Giants - +8000

Odds are current as of September 18 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.