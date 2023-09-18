How to Watch Browns vs. Steelers Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 2
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Cleveland Browns (1-0) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) play on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in a clash of AFC North foes.
We give more coverage below.
How to Watch Browns vs. Steelers
- When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ABC
Browns vs. Steelers Insights (2022)
- Last year, the Browns averaged just 0.8 more points per game (21.2) than the Steelers allowed (20.4).
- Pittsburgh scored 4.3 fewer points per game (18.1) than Cleveland gave up (22.4) last year.
- The Browns averaged only 18.7 more yards per game (349.1) than the Steelers allowed per outing (330.4) last season.
- Pittsburgh collected just 8.6 fewer yards per game (322.6) than Cleveland allowed (331.2) per outing last year.
- The Browns rushed for 146.5 yards per game last season, 38.4 more than the 108.1 the Steelers allowed per contest.
- Last year Pittsburgh racked up 121.9 rushing yards per game, 13.1 fewer than Cleveland allowed per outing (135).
- The Browns turned the ball over 21 times last season, two fewer than the Steelers forced turnovers (23).
- Last year Pittsburgh had 19 turnovers, one fewer than Cleveland had takeaways (20).
Browns Away Performance (2022)
- The Browns scored fewer points in road games last year (20.1 per game) than they did overall (21.2), and allowed more (23.9 per game) than overall (22.4).
- The Browns picked up 338.1 yards per game in away games (11 fewer than overall), and conceded 326.1 away from home (5.1 fewer than overall).
- Cleveland accumulated 202.1 passing yards per game away from home last season (0.5 fewer than overall), and allowed 183.9 away from home (12.3 fewer than overall).
- The Browns picked up fewer rushing yards in road games (136 per game) than they did overall (146.5), and gave up more (142.2 per game) than overall (135).
- The Browns converted 35% of third downs in away games in 2022 (3.1% less than overall), and conceded on 40% of third downs in away games (0.5% more than overall).
Browns Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 24-3
|CBS
|9/18/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|-
|ABC
|9/24/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|Baltimore
|-
|CBS
|10/15/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|FOX
Steelers Home Performance (2022)
- At home last year, the Steelers scored more points (19.9 per game) than they did overall (18.1). They also conceded fewer points at home (18.3) than they did overall (20.4).
- The Steelers accumulated 319 yards per game at home (3.6 fewer than overall), and conceded 304.9 at home (25.5 fewer than overall).
- Pittsburgh accumulated 203.9 passing yards per game at home (3.3 more than overall), and gave up 205.5 at home (16.8 fewer than overall).
- At home, the Steelers picked up fewer rushing yards (115.1 per game) than they did overall (121.9). But they also allowed fewer rushing yards at home (99.4) than overall (108.1).
- At home, the Steelers successfully converted more third downs (49.6%) than they did overall (44.9%). They also allowed opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (38.5%) than overall (39.4%).
Steelers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|San Francisco
|L 30-7
|FOX
|9/18/2023
|Cleveland
|-
|ABC
|9/24/2023
|at Las Vegas
|-
|NBC
|10/1/2023
|at Houston
|-
|CBS
|10/8/2023
|Baltimore
|-
|CBS
