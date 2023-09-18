The AL West-leading Houston Astros (84-66) host the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles (93-56) at 8:10 PM ET on Monday.

The probable starters are Justin Verlander (11-8) for the Astros and John Means (0-1) for the Orioles.

Astros vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (11-8, 3.39 ERA) vs Means - BAL (0-1, 5.40 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

Verlander (11-8) will take the mound for the Astros, his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in seven innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old has pitched to a 3.39 ERA this season with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across 24 games.

He has 12 quality starts in 24 chances this season.

Verlander has 17 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: John Means

The Orioles will send Means (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.

The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.

He has a 5.40 ERA and 1.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .211 against him over his one appearances this season.

