On Monday, September 18 at 8:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros (84-66) host the Baltimore Orioles (93-56) at Minute Maid Park. Justin Verlander will get the nod for the Astros, while John Means will take the mound for the Orioles.

The favored Astros have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Orioles, who are listed at +150. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (11-8, 3.39 ERA) vs Means - BAL (0-1, 5.40 ERA)

Astros vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Orioles Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -185 +150 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 105 times and won 58, or 55.2%, of those games.

The Astros have a 22-15 record (winning 59.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 4-5 record over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Orioles have been underdogs in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (57.6%) in those contests.

This year, the Orioles have won two of five games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Orioles have a record of 2-1.

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +550 3rd 1st Win AL West -149 - 1st

