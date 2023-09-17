Texans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 17 the Houston Texans' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +40000, make them the second-longest shot in the NFL.
Texans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +800
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +40000
Houston Betting Insights
- Houston went 8-8-1 ATS last season.
- A total of seven Texans games last season went over the point total.
- It was a difficult season for Houston, which ranked second-worst in total offense (283.5 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (379.5 yards per game allowed) last year.
- Last season the Texans had three wins on the road but lost every game at home.
- The Texans were 3-2-1 in the AFC South and 3-8-1 in the AFC as a whole.
Texans Impact Players
- In 15 games last year, Davis Mills threw for 3,118 yards (207.9 per game), with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.0%.
- Mills also ran for 108 yards and two TDs.
- Devin Singletary rushed for 819 yards (51.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games for the Bills last season.
- Also, Singletary had 38 catches for 280 yards and one touchdown.
- Dameon Pierce ran for 939 yards (72.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.
- In 15 games played with the Cowboys, Dalton Schultz had 57 receptions for 577 yards (38.5 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Jalen Pitre collected five interceptions to go with 147 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended in 17 games last year.
Texans Player Futures
2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Ravens
|L 25-9
|+1600
|2
|September 17
|Colts
|-
|+25000
|3
|September 24
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2000
|4
|October 1
|Steelers
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ Falcons
|-
|+5000
|6
|October 15
|Saints
|-
|+3000
|BYE
|8
|October 29
|@ Panthers
|-
|+20000
|9
|November 5
|Buccaneers
|-
|+12500
|10
|November 12
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1400
|11
|November 19
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|12
|November 26
|Jaguars
|-
|+2000
|13
|December 3
|Broncos
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|@ Jets
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 17
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|16
|December 24
|Browns
|-
|+1800
|17
|December 31
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|@ Colts
|-
|+25000
