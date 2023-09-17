Houston Texans receiver Robert Woods has a favorable matchup in Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are allowing the eighth-most passing yards in the league, 237 per game.

Woods' stat line last year included 91 targets for 53 catches for 527 yards (31 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

Woods vs. the Colts

Woods vs the Colts (since 2021): 3 GP / 40 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 40 REC YPG / REC TD Against Indianapolis last season, six players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Colts last season, 21 players caught a TD pass.

Indianapolis allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to four players last season.

The Colts surrendered 209.9 passing yards per game to be the NFL's 11th-ranked defense against the pass last season.

The Colts conceded 25 TDs in the passing game last year (1.5 per game) to rank 19th among NFL defenses.

Robert Woods Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 33.5 (-118)

Woods Receiving Insights

Woods went over on receiving yards prop bets in six of his 17 games (35.3%) a season ago.

With 527 receiving yards on 91 targets last year, he was 123rd in the NFL (5.8 yards per target).

In two of 17 games last year, Woods had a receiving touchdown. But he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Woods' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 9/11/2022 Week 1 2 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 9/19/2022 Week 2 5 TAR / 4 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 9/25/2022 Week 3 9 TAR / 4 REC / 85 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/2/2022 Week 4 4 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/9/2022 Week 5 8 TAR / 4 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 10/23/2022 Week 7 4 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/30/2022 Week 8 2 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/6/2022 Week 9 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 11/13/2022 Week 10 7 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/17/2022 Week 11 7 TAR / 6 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 11/27/2022 Week 12 6 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 12/4/2022 Week 13 5 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 12/11/2022 Week 14 7 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 12/18/2022 Week 15 4 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 12/24/2022 Week 16 5 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 12/29/2022 Week 17 9 TAR / 5 REC / 39 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 1/7/2023 Week 18 5 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

