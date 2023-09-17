At the moment the Baltimore Ravens have been given +1600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore put together a 7-9-1 record against the spread last season.

The Ravens and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 17 times last season.

Baltimore put up 338.8 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 16th in the . Defensively, it ranked ninth, giving up 324.3 yards per contest.

The Ravens went 5-3 at home last year and 5-4 on the road.

Baltimore collected eight wins as the favorite in 12 games last season, and was victorious twice (in five opportunities) as an underdog.

In the AFC North the Ravens were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Ravens Impact Players

In 12 games last year, Lamar Jackson passed for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game), with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.3%.

On the ground, Jackson scored three touchdowns and accumulated 764 yards.

In the passing game, Mark Andrews scored five TDs, catching 73 balls for 847 yards (56.5 per game).

In 14 games a season ago, Devin Duvernay had 37 receptions for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

In 17 games last year, Roquan Smith recorded 4.5 sacks to go with 11.0 TFL, 169 tackles, and three interceptions.

Ravens Player Futures

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans W 25-9 +40000 2 September 17 @ Bengals - +1400 3 September 24 Colts - +25000 4 October 1 @ Browns - +1800 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +6600 6 October 15 @ Titans - +10000 7 October 22 Lions - +1800 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +50000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +5000 10 November 12 Browns - +1800 11 November 16 Bengals - +1400 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +2000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +10000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +2000 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +700 17 December 31 Dolphins - +1600 18 January 7 Steelers - +6600

