Houston Texans receiver Nico Collins has a favorable matchup in Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are allowing the eighth-most passing yards in the NFL, 237 per game.

On 66 targets last year, Collins put up 481 yards on 37 catches plus two touchdowns, averaging 48.1 yards per contest.

Collins vs. the Colts

Collins vs the Colts (since 2021): 3 GP / 23.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 23.3 REC YPG / REC TD Versus Indianapolis last season, six players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Colts last season, 21 players caught a TD pass.

Indianapolis gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to four players last season.

The Colts yielded 209.9 passing yards per game to be the NFL's 11th-ranked defense against the pass last year.

The Colts' defense was ranked 19th in the NFL with 25 passing TDs allowed last season.

Nico Collins Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 46.5 (-115)

Collins Receiving Insights

Collins hit the over on receiving yards prop bets in five of his nine games (55.6%) a season ago.

With 481 receiving yards on 66 targets last year, he was 79th in the NFL (7.3 yards per target).

In two of 10 games last year, Collins had a receiving touchdown. But he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Collins' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 9/11/2022 Week 1 3 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/18/2022 Week 2 9 TAR / 4 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 9/25/2022 Week 3 4 TAR / 2 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/2/2022 Week 4 5 TAR / 3 REC / 82 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/9/2022 Week 5 6 TAR / 4 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/23/2022 Week 7 3 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 11/13/2022 Week 10 10 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/20/2022 Week 11 7 TAR / 5 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 11/27/2022 Week 12 9 TAR / 6 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 12/4/2022 Week 13 10 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.