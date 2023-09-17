In Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), Mark Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens will play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Andrews grabbed 73 passes for 847 yards last season with five TDs. He was targeted 113 times, averaging 56.5 yards per tilt.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Andrews and the Ravens with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Andrews vs. the Bengals

Andrews vs the Bengals (since 2021): 4 GP / 83.8 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 83.8 REC YPG / REC TD Versus Cincinnati last season, five players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Bengals allowed 16 players to secure a touchdown pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Cincinnati allowed one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

The 229.1 yards per game allowed by the Bengals through the air last season were the 23rd-ranked pass defense in NFL play.

The Bengals' defense was ranked third in the league at 1.1 passing TDs conceded per game last season.

Watch Ravens vs Bengals on Fubo!

Ravens Player Previews

Mark Andrews Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 43.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Andrews with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Andrews Receiving Insights

Andrews went over on receiving yards prop bets in seven of his 15 games (46.7%) a season ago.

He averaged 7.5 yards per target last year (65th in NFL), racking up 847 yards on 113 passes thrown his way.

Andrews had a receiving touchdown in four of 15 games last season, and multiple receiving TDs once.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Andrews' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jets 9/11/2022 Week 1 7 TAR / 5 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/18/2022 Week 2 11 TAR / 9 REC / 104 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/25/2022 Week 3 13 TAR / 8 REC / 89 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/2/2022 Week 4 5 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/9/2022 Week 5 10 TAR / 8 REC / 89 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/16/2022 Week 6 11 TAR / 7 REC / 106 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/23/2022 Week 7 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/27/2022 Week 8 5 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/20/2022 Week 11 8 TAR / 6 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/27/2022 Week 12 7 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/4/2022 Week 13 7 TAR / 4 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/11/2022 Week 14 6 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 12/17/2022 Week 15 7 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 12/24/2022 Week 16 5 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 1/1/2023 Week 17 9 TAR / 9 REC / 100 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 1/15/2023 Wild Card 10 TAR / 5 REC / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.