Lamar Jackson has a tough matchup when his Baltimore Ravens face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bengals allow 144.0 passing yards per game, ninth-best in the NFL.

Last year Jackson recorded 2,242 yards (186.8 per game), to go along with a 62.3% completion percentage (203-for-326), 17 TDs and seven INTs. His rushing numbers were 112 carries for 764 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 63.7 yards per game.

Jackson vs. the Bengals

Jackson vs the Bengals (since 2021): 2 GP / 215.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD

2 GP / 215.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD Cincinnati gave up more than 300 passing yards to one QB last season.

Last season, the Bengals allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Cincinnati gave up at least two touchdown passes to three opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Bengals surrendered three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing quarterback last year.

The 229.1 yards per game conceded by the Bengals through the air last year were the 23rd-ranked pass defense in NFL play.

The Bengals' defense was ranked third in the NFL with 17 passing TDs allowed last year.

Lamar Jackson Passing Props vs. the Bengals

Passing Yards: 212.5 (-115)

212.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+160)

Jackson Passing Insights

Jackson went over on passing yards prop bets in four of 12 opportunities last season (33.3%).

The Ravens, who ranked 19th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 48.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 51.9% of the time.

With 2,242 yards on 326 pass attempts, Jackson was 21st in the league with 6.9 yards per attempt last year.

Jackson threw for a touchdown nine times last season in 12 games played, including multiple TD passes four times.

Lamar Jackson Rushing Props vs the Bengals

Rushing Yards: 44.5 (-118)

Jackson Rushing Insights

Last season Jackson hit the over six times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 12 opportunities).

Jackson ran for a touchdown in three games last year, but did not score more than one in a single game.

Jackson's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Jets 9/11/2022 Week 1 17-for-30 / 213 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/18/2022 Week 2 21-for-29 / 318 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 119 YDS / 1 TD at Patriots 9/25/2022 Week 3 18-for-29 / 218 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 11 ATT / 107 YDS / 1 TD vs. Bills 10/2/2022 Week 4 20-for-29 / 144 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 11 ATT / 73 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/9/2022 Week 5 19-for-32 / 174 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 12 ATT / 58 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/16/2022 Week 6 17-for-32 / 210 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 7 ATT / 77 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/23/2022 Week 7 9-for-16 / 120 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 10 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/27/2022 Week 8 27-for-38 / 238 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 11/7/2022 Week 9 12-for-22 / 133 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 11 ATT / 82 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/20/2022 Week 11 24-for-33 / 209 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 11 ATT / 31 YDS / 1 TD at Jaguars 11/27/2022 Week 12 16-for-32 / 254 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 14 ATT / 89 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/4/2022 Week 13 3-for-4 / 11 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs

