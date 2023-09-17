Lamar Jackson Week 2 Preview vs. the Bengals
Lamar Jackson has a tough matchup when his Baltimore Ravens face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bengals allow 144.0 passing yards per game, ninth-best in the NFL.
Last year Jackson recorded 2,242 yards (186.8 per game), to go along with a 62.3% completion percentage (203-for-326), 17 TDs and seven INTs. His rushing numbers were 112 carries for 764 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 63.7 yards per game.
Jackson vs. the Bengals
- Jackson vs the Bengals (since 2021): 2 GP / 215.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD
- Cincinnati gave up more than 300 passing yards to one QB last season.
- Last season, the Bengals allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.
- Through the air last season, Cincinnati gave up at least two touchdown passes to three opposing QBs.
- In the passing game, the Bengals surrendered three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing quarterback last year.
- The 229.1 yards per game conceded by the Bengals through the air last year were the 23rd-ranked pass defense in NFL play.
- The Bengals' defense was ranked third in the NFL with 17 passing TDs allowed last year.
Lamar Jackson Passing Props vs. the Bengals
- Passing Yards: 212.5 (-115)
- Passing TDs: 1.5 (+160)
Jackson Passing Insights
- Jackson went over on passing yards prop bets in four of 12 opportunities last season (33.3%).
- The Ravens, who ranked 19th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 48.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 51.9% of the time.
- With 2,242 yards on 326 pass attempts, Jackson was 21st in the league with 6.9 yards per attempt last year.
- Jackson threw for a touchdown nine times last season in 12 games played, including multiple TD passes four times.
Lamar Jackson Rushing Props vs the Bengals
- Rushing Yards: 44.5 (-118)
Jackson Rushing Insights
- Last season Jackson hit the over six times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 12 opportunities).
- Jackson ran for a touchdown in three games last year, but did not score more than one in a single game.
Jackson's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Jets
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|17-for-30 / 213 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT
|6 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Dolphins
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|21-for-29 / 318 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs
|9 ATT / 119 YDS / 1 TD
|at Patriots
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|18-for-29 / 218 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT
|11 ATT / 107 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Bills
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|20-for-29 / 144 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs
|11 ATT / 73 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|19-for-32 / 174 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT
|12 ATT / 58 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Giants
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|17-for-32 / 210 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT
|7 ATT / 77 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Browns
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|9-for-16 / 120 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs
|10 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Buccaneers
|10/27/2022
|Week 8
|27-for-38 / 238 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|9 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Saints
|11/7/2022
|Week 9
|12-for-22 / 133 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|11 ATT / 82 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Panthers
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|24-for-33 / 209 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT
|11 ATT / 31 YDS / 1 TD
|at Jaguars
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|16-for-32 / 254 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|14 ATT / 89 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Broncos
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|3-for-4 / 11 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs
|1 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
