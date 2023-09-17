Justice Hill will be facing the second-worst rushing defense in the NFL when his Baltimore Ravens meet the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Hill ran for 262 yards last year.

Hill vs. the Bengals

Hill vs the Bengals (since 2021): 2 GP / 17 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 17 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD In the ground game, one player compiled more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Bengals last season.

On the ground, Cincinnati allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the ground game, the Bengals allowed two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

The Bengals had the seventh-ranked run defense in the league after allowing 106.6 rushing yards per game last season.

The Ravens are up against the NFL's 10th-ranked rushing D in terms of touchdowns allowed (12 TDs conceded a year ago).

Ravens Player Previews

Justice Hill Rushing Props vs. the Bengals

Rushing Yards: 24.5 (-118)

Hill Rushing Insights

Hill hit his rushing yards over once in two games played last season.

The Ravens ran 48.1% passing plays and 51.9% running plays last year. They were 19th in the league in scoring.

In 13 games last season, Hill did not rush for a touchdown.

Justice Hill Receiving Props vs the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-110)

Hill Receiving Insights

Hill did not fall short of an over/under prop bet for receiving yards in any of his zero opportunities last season.

He averaged 4.8 yards per target last season (12 targets, 58 yards).

Hill had no receiving touchdowns in 13 games last season.

Hill's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Jets 9/11/2022 Week 1 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/18/2022 Week 2 3 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/25/2022 Week 3 6 ATT / 60 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/2/2022 Week 4 8 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/23/2022 Week 7 5 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/27/2022 Week 8 4 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 11/7/2022 Week 9 4 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/20/2022 Week 11 7 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/27/2022 Week 12 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/4/2022 Week 13 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 12/17/2022 Week 15 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 12/24/2022 Week 16 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 1/8/2023 Week 18 7 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 1/15/2023 Wild Card 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs

