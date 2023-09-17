Gus Edwards Week 2 Preview vs. the Bengals
Gus Edwards will be facing the second-worst rushing defense in the league when his Baltimore Ravens play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Last year Edwards rushed for 433 yards on 87 carries (48.1 ypg), with three rushing TDs.
Edwards vs. the Bengals
- Edwards vs the Bengals (since 2021): 2 GP / 27.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD
- In the ground game, one player put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Bengals last season.
- In terms of run defense, Cincinnati gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players last season.
- Two players ran for multiple TDs in a game against the Bengals last year.
- The Bengals had the seventh-ranked run defense in the NFL after allowing 106.6 rushing yards per game last season.
- A season ago, the Bengals ranked 10th in league play in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).
Ravens Player Previews
Gus Edwards Rushing Props vs. the Bengals
- Rushing Yards: 37.5 (-115)
Edwards Rushing Insights
- Edwards hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in five of his eight opportunities last year (62.5%).
- The Ravens, who were 19th in the league in points scored last year, attempted a pass 48.1% of the time while running the ball 51.9% of the time.
- Edwards ran for a touchdown in two games last season, including one contest with multiple touchdowns.
Edwards' Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|vs. Browns
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|16 ATT / 66 YDS / 2 TDs
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Buccaneers
|10/27/2022
|Week 8
|11 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jaguars
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|16 ATT / 52 YDS / 1 TD
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Broncos
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|6 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Steelers
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|13 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Browns
|12/17/2022
|Week 15
|7 ATT / 55 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Falcons
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|11 ATT / 99 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Steelers
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|3 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bengals
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|4 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bengals
|1/15/2023
|Wild Card
|12 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs
