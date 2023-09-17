Gus Edwards will be facing the second-worst rushing defense in the league when his Baltimore Ravens play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Last year Edwards rushed for 433 yards on 87 carries (48.1 ypg), with three rushing TDs.

Edwards vs. the Bengals

Edwards vs the Bengals (since 2021): 2 GP / 27.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 27.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD In the ground game, one player put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Bengals last season.

In terms of run defense, Cincinnati gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players last season.

Two players ran for multiple TDs in a game against the Bengals last year.

The Bengals had the seventh-ranked run defense in the NFL after allowing 106.6 rushing yards per game last season.

A season ago, the Bengals ranked 10th in league play in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Ravens Player Previews

Gus Edwards Rushing Props vs. the Bengals

Rushing Yards: 37.5 (-115)

Edwards Rushing Insights

Edwards hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in five of his eight opportunities last year (62.5%).

The Ravens, who were 19th in the league in points scored last year, attempted a pass 48.1% of the time while running the ball 51.9% of the time.

Edwards ran for a touchdown in two games last season, including one contest with multiple touchdowns.

Edwards' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Browns 10/23/2022 Week 7 16 ATT / 66 YDS / 2 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/27/2022 Week 8 11 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/27/2022 Week 12 16 ATT / 52 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/4/2022 Week 13 6 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/11/2022 Week 14 13 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 12/17/2022 Week 15 7 ATT / 55 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 12/24/2022 Week 16 11 ATT / 99 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 1/1/2023 Week 17 3 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 1/8/2023 Week 18 4 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 1/15/2023 Wild Card 12 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs

