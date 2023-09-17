Devin Singletary will be up against the 20th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his Houston Texans meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Singletary totaled 819 yards rushing on 177 attempts (51.2 yards per game) last season, with five TDs. He also caught 38 passes for 280 yards (17.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Singletary and the Texans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Singletary vs. the Colts

Singletary vs the Colts (since 2021): 1 GP / 17 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 17 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD In the run game, two players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Colts last season.

In terms of run defense, Indianapolis allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 16 players last season.

In the ground game, the Colts allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Singletary will see the Colts squad that allowed 124.1 rushing yards per game last season and was 21st-ranked in the NFL in rush defense.

A season ago, the Colts given up 20 rushing touchdowns. That ranked 25th in league play.

Watch Texans vs Colts on Fubo!

Texans Player Previews

Devin Singletary Rushing Props vs. the Colts

Rushing Yards: 20.5 (-120)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Singletary with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Singletary Rushing Insights

Singletary hit the over on his rushing yards total in eight games (50.0%) out of 16 opportunities last year.

The Texans threw the ball on 59.3% of their plays from scrimmage last season while running the ball 40.7% of the time. Their offense was 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Singletary had a rushing touchdown in four of 16 games last year, including multiple rushing TDs once.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Singletary's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Rams 9/8/2022 Week 1 8 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/19/2022 Week 2 6 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 9/25/2022 Week 3 9 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 11 TAR / 9 REC / 78 YDS / 1 TD at Ravens 10/2/2022 Week 4 11 ATT / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/9/2022 Week 5 6 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/16/2022 Week 6 17 ATT / 85 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/30/2022 Week 8 14 ATT / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2022 Week 9 8 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/13/2022 Week 10 13 ATT / 47 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/20/2022 Week 11 18 ATT / 86 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/24/2022 Week 12 14 ATT / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/1/2022 Week 13 13 ATT / 51 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 12/11/2022 Week 14 8 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/17/2022 Week 15 13 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/24/2022 Week 16 12 ATT / 106 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 1/8/2023 Week 18 7 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 1/15/2023 Wild Card 10 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 1/22/2023 Divisional 6 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 5 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.