Devin Singletary Week 2 Preview vs. the Colts
Devin Singletary will be up against the 20th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his Houston Texans meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Singletary totaled 819 yards rushing on 177 attempts (51.2 yards per game) last season, with five TDs. He also caught 38 passes for 280 yards (17.5 per game) and one touchdown.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Singletary and the Texans with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Singletary vs. the Colts
- Singletary vs the Colts (since 2021): 1 GP / 17 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD
- In the run game, two players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Colts last season.
- In terms of run defense, Indianapolis allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 16 players last season.
- In the ground game, the Colts allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.
- Singletary will see the Colts squad that allowed 124.1 rushing yards per game last season and was 21st-ranked in the NFL in rush defense.
- A season ago, the Colts given up 20 rushing touchdowns. That ranked 25th in league play.
Watch Texans vs Colts on Fubo!
Texans Player Previews
Devin Singletary Rushing Props vs. the Colts
- Rushing Yards: 20.5 (-120)
Put your picks to the test and bet on Singletary with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Singletary Rushing Insights
- Singletary hit the over on his rushing yards total in eight games (50.0%) out of 16 opportunities last year.
- The Texans threw the ball on 59.3% of their plays from scrimmage last season while running the ball 40.7% of the time. Their offense was 30th in the NFL in points scored.
- Singletary had a rushing touchdown in four of 16 games last year, including multiple rushing TDs once.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Singletary's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|at Rams
|9/8/2022
|Week 1
|8 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|9/19/2022
|Week 2
|6 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|9 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs
|11 TAR / 9 REC / 78 YDS / 1 TD
|at Ravens
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|11 ATT / 49 YDS / 0 TDs
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Steelers
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|6 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chiefs
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|17 ATT / 85 YDS / 0 TDs
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Packers
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|14 ATT / 67 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jets
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|8 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Vikings
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|13 ATT / 47 YDS / 2 TDs
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Browns
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|18 ATT / 86 YDS / 1 TD
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|11/24/2022
|Week 12
|14 ATT / 72 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Patriots
|12/1/2022
|Week 13
|13 ATT / 51 YDS / 1 TD
|2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jets
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|8 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Dolphins
|12/17/2022
|Week 15
|13 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bears
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|12 ATT / 106 YDS / 1 TD
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Patriots
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|7 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Dolphins
|1/15/2023
|Wild Card
|10 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|1/22/2023
|Divisional
|6 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs
|8 TAR / 5 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.