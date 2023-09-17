Dameon Pierce has a decent matchup when his Houston Texans play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Colts have given up 105.0 rushing yards per game, 20th in the league.

Pierce rushed for 939 yards on 220 carries (72.2 yards per game) and scored four TDs a year ago.

Pierce vs. the Colts

Pierce vs the Colts (since 2021): 1 GP / 33 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 33 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Looking at run D, the Colts allowed more than 100 rushing yards to two players last season.

On the ground, Indianapolis allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Colts allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last year.

The Colts gave up 124.1 rushing yards per game last year to be the NFL's 21st-ranked run defense.

The Texans are up against the NFL's 25th-ranked rushing D in terms of touchdowns allowed (20 TDs conceded a season ago).

Dameon Pierce Rushing Props vs. the Colts

Rushing Yards: 57.5 (-111)

Pierce Rushing Insights

Pierce hit his rushing yards over in 69.2% of his opportunities (nine of 13 games) last year.

The Texans ran 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% running plays last season. They were 30th in the league in scoring.

Pierce rushed for a score in four of his games last season, but did not run for more than one in a single contest.

Dameon Pierce Receiving Props vs the Colts

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-111)

Pierce Receiving Insights

In four of his 13 games last season (30.8%), Pierce hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.

He was targeted on 39 passes last season, averaging 4.2 yards per target.

Pierce had a receiving touchdown in one of 13 games last year, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Pierce's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Colts 9/11/2022 Week 1 11 ATT / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/18/2022 Week 2 15 ATT / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 9/25/2022 Week 3 20 ATT / 80 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/2/2022 Week 4 14 ATT / 131 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 6 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/9/2022 Week 5 26 ATT / 99 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/23/2022 Week 7 20 ATT / 92 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 10/30/2022 Week 8 15 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 1 TD vs. Eagles 11/3/2022 Week 9 27 ATT / 139 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 11/13/2022 Week 10 17 ATT / 94 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/20/2022 Week 11 10 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 11/27/2022 Week 12 5 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 3 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 12/4/2022 Week 13 18 ATT / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 12/11/2022 Week 14 22 ATT / 78 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

