Dalton Schultz has a good matchup when his Houston Texans face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Colts allow 237 passing yards per game, eighth-worst in the NFL.

Schultz tallied 38.5 receiving yards per game last season and scored five touchdowns.

Schultz vs. the Colts

Schultz vs the Colts (since 2021): 1 GP / 33 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 33 REC YPG / REC TD Indianapolis allowed six players rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

The Colts allowed 21 players to reel in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Indianapolis gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to four players last season.

Schultz will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense a season ago (209.9 yards allowed per game).

The Colts gave up 25 passing touchdowns (1.5 per game) last year to rank 19th in NFL play.

Dalton Schultz Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-115)

Schultz Receiving Insights

Schultz went over on receiving yards prop bets in 46.7% of his games (seven of 15) last year.

He was targeted on 89 pass attempts last season, averaging 6.5 yards per target (102nd in NFL).

In three of 15 games last year, Schultz had a receiving touchdown (and he had two games with multiple TD receptions).

Schultz's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Buccaneers 9/11/2022 Week 1 9 TAR / 7 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 9/18/2022 Week 2 4 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/2/2022 Week 4 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/9/2022 Week 5 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/23/2022 Week 7 5 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/30/2022 Week 8 7 TAR / 6 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/13/2022 Week 10 8 TAR / 6 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/20/2022 Week 11 5 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/24/2022 Week 12 4 TAR / 4 REC / 31 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/4/2022 Week 13 6 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 12/11/2022 Week 14 10 TAR / 6 REC / 87 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 12/18/2022 Week 15 4 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/24/2022 Week 16 4 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/29/2022 Week 17 10 TAR / 7 REC / 56 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 1/8/2023 Week 18 9 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 1/16/2023 Wild Card 8 TAR / 7 REC / 95 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 1/22/2023 Divisional 10 TAR / 5 REC / 27 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

