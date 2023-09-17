How to Watch the Astros vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 17
Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros meet Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.
Astros vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are eighth-best in MLB action with 204 total home runs.
- Houston ranks sixth in baseball with a .435 slugging percentage.
- The Astros have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.260).
- Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.2 runs per game (768 total).
- The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .332 on-base percentage.
- The Astros strike out 7.7 times per game to rank third in baseball.
- Houston's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- Houston has the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- The Astros have the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.288).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Framber Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 29th of the season. He is 11-10 with a 3.32 ERA and 178 strikeouts through 181 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Valdez is seeking his fifth quality start in a row.
- Valdez will try to last five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.5 innings per outing.
- He has made five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/11/2023
|Athletics
|L 4-0
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Mason Miller
|9/12/2023
|Athletics
|L 6-2
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|JP Sears
|9/13/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-2
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Paul Blackburn
|9/15/2023
|Royals
|L 4-2
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Zack Greinke
|9/16/2023
|Royals
|L 10-8
|Away
|J.P. France
|Cole Ragans
|9/17/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Jordan Lyles
|9/18/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|John Means
|9/19/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Kyle Gibson
|9/20/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Kyle Bradish
|9/22/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Cole Ragans
|9/23/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Jordan Lyles
