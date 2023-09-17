Bobby Witt Jr. and Jose Altuve hit the field when the Kansas City Royals and Houston Astros meet on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals are listed as +190 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Astros (-250). Houston is a 2.5-run favorite (at +105 odds). A 9.5-run total is set for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -250 +190 9.5 -115 -105 -2.5 +105 -125

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Astros have a record of 3-5.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

In their last two games with a spread, the Astros failed to cover each time.

Read More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been favored on the moneyline 104 total times this season. They've gone 57-47 in those games.

Houston has a 12-4 record (winning 75% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Astros have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

Houston has played in 149 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 78 times (78-68-3).

The Astros have covered 44.4% of their games this season, going 8-10-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-37 45-29 27-21 53-45 53-47 27-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.