The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-0) visit the Texas A&M Aggies (1-1) at Kyle Field on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Texas A&M is totaling 422.0 yards per game offensively this year (53rd in the FBS), and is allowing 336.5 yards per game (63rd) on the other side of the ball. Offensively, UL Monroe is a bottom-25 unit, putting up only 20.5 points per game (20th-worst). On the bright side, it is thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ceding just 13.5 points per contest (24th-best).

See more information below, including how to watch this matchup on SEC Network.

UL Monroe vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

UL Monroe vs. Texas A&M Key Statistics

UL Monroe Texas A&M 341.5 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.0 (68th) 297.0 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.5 (56th) 246.0 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.5 (101st) 95.5 (130th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.5 (23rd) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (69th) 7 (3rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (74th)

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Hunter Herring has racked up 121 yards on 53.3% passing while recording one touchdown pass with zero interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 68 yards .

The team's top rusher, Hunter Smith, has carried the ball 20 times for 204 yards (102.0 per game) with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Woullard has rushed for 169 yards on 24 carries.

Tyrone Howell leads his team with 132 receiving yards on 13 receptions with one touchdown.

Nyny Davis has caught five passes and compiled 25 receiving yards (12.5 per game).

Justin Kimber's two grabs (on four targets) have netted him 17 yards (8.5 ypg).

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman leads Texas A&M with 572 yards (286.0 ypg) on 49-of-76 passing with seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 51 rushing yards on eight carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Amari Daniels has carried the ball 25 times for a team-high 113 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Evan Stewart's leads his squad with 257 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 19 receptions (out of 27 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Noah Thomas has put up a 112-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 10 passes on 13 targets.

Ainias Smith's six receptions are good enough for 67 yards.

