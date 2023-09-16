The UAB Blazers (1-1) and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-1) will face each other at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is UAB vs. Louisiana?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UAB 40, Louisiana 36

UAB has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Blazers have played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Louisiana will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have played as an underdog of +115 or more once this season and won that game.

The Blazers have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UAB (-2.5)



UAB has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

The Blazers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 2.5 points or more.

Louisiana is winless versus the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (59.5)



Over (59.5) Together, the two teams combine for 69.5 points per game, 10 points more than the total of 59.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

UAB

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55 46.5 63.5 Implied Total AVG 35.5 36 35 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Louisiana

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53 54.5 51.5 Implied Total AVG 37 45 29 ATS Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

