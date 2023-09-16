As of September 16 the Houston Texans' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +40000, make them the second-longest shot in the NFL.

Texans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +800

+800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +40000

Houston Betting Insights

Houston went 8-8-1 ATS last season.

Last season, seven Texans games went over the point total.

It was a tough season for Houston, which ranked second-worst in total offense (283.5 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (379.5 yards per game allowed) last year.

The Texans lost every game at home last season, but they picked up three wins away from home.

In the AFC South the Texans were 3-2-1, and in the conference overall they went 3-8-1.

Texans Impact Players

Davis Mills had 17 TD passes and 15 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 61.0% of his throws for 3,118 yards (207.9 per game).

On the ground, Mills scored two touchdowns and picked up 108 yards.

Devin Singletary rushed for 819 yards (51.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games for the Bills last season.

Singletary also had 38 receptions for 280 yards and one TD.

On the ground, Dameon Pierce scored four touchdowns a season ago and picked up 939 yards (72.2 per game).

In the passing game with the Cowboys, Dalton Schultz scored five TDs, catching 57 balls for 577 yards (38.5 per game).

Jalen Pitre had five interceptions to go with 147 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended last year.

Texans Player Futures

2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Ravens L 25-9 +1600 2 September 17 Colts - +25000 3 September 24 @ Jaguars - +2000 4 October 1 Steelers - +6600 5 October 8 @ Falcons - +5000 6 October 15 Saints - +3000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Panthers - +20000 9 November 5 Buccaneers - +12500 10 November 12 @ Bengals - +1400 11 November 19 Cardinals - +50000 12 November 26 Jaguars - +2000 13 December 3 Broncos - +8000 14 December 10 @ Jets - +5000 15 December 17 @ Titans - +10000 16 December 24 Browns - +1800 17 December 31 Titans - +10000 18 January 7 @ Colts - +25000

