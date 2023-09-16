The Eastern Washington Eagles (0-2) visit the SE Louisiana Lions (0-2) at Roos Field on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Eastern Washington is totaling 352.0 yards per game on offense, which ranks 52nd in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Eagles rank 89th, allowing 438.5 yards per game. SE Louisiana's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, ceding 517.0 total yards per game, which ranks 17th-worst. On offense, it ranks 76th with 310.0 total yards per contest.

SE Louisiana vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cheney, Washington Venue: Roos Field

SE Louisiana vs. Eastern Washington Key Statistics

SE Louisiana Eastern Washington 310.0 (80th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.0 (57th) 517.0 (106th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 438.5 (81st) 72.5 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 102.5 (86th) 237.5 (29th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 249.5 (20th) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (82nd) 1 (28th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (28th)

SE Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zachary Clement has compiled 307 yards on 69.7% passing while collecting two touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Harlan Dixon's team-high 70 rushing yards have come on 19 carries, with one touchdown. He also leads the team with 104 receiving yards (52.0 per game) on nine catches.

Derrick Graham Jr. has run for 56 yards across 13 carries.

Darius Lewis has collected 10 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 106 (53.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 12 times.

Da'Shun Hugley's two catches (on three targets) have netted him 83 yards (41.5 ypg).

Eastern Washington Stats Leaders

Kekoa Visperas has compiled 464 yards (232.0 ypg) on 46-of-80 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Justice Jackson has racked up 79 yards on 11 carries while finding the end zone one time.

Michael Wortham has carried the ball eight times for 59 yards (29.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Efton Chism III's team-leading 145 yards as a receiver have come on 16 catches (out of 20 targets) with one touchdown.

Nolan Ulm has put together a 100-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in seven passes on eight targets.

Anthony Stell Jr. has hauled in eight grabs for 83 yards, an average of 41.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

