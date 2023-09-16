As of now the Baltimore Ravens have been given +1600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore compiled a 7-9-1 record against the spread last season.

The Ravens and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 17 times last season.

Baltimore totaled 338.8 yards per game on offense last year (16th in ), and it surrendered 324.3 yards per game (ninth) on defense.

The Ravens had a 5-3 record at home and were 5-4 away last year.

As the underdog, Baltimore had just two wins (2-3) a year ago, but when favored finished 8-4.

In the AFC North the Ravens were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson had 17 TD passes and seven interceptions in 12 games last year, completing 62.3% of his throws for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game).

In addition, Jackson ran for 764 yards and three TDs.

In the passing game, Mark Andrews scored five TDs, hauling in 73 balls for 847 yards (56.5 per game).

In 14 games a season ago, Devin Duvernay had 37 catches for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

In nine games, Gus Edwards ran for 433 yards (48.1 per game) and three TDs.

Roquan Smith had three interceptions to go with 169 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended last year.

Ravens Player Futures

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans W 25-9 +40000 2 September 17 @ Bengals - +1400 3 September 24 Colts - +25000 4 October 1 @ Browns - +1800 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +6600 6 October 15 @ Titans - +10000 7 October 22 Lions - +1800 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +50000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +5000 10 November 12 Browns - +1800 11 November 16 Bengals - +1400 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +2000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +10000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +2000 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +700 17 December 31 Dolphins - +1600 18 January 7 Steelers - +6600

