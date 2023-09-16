The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-1) visit the Northwestern State Demons (0-2) at Harry Turpin Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Northwestern State ranks 97th in total offense (255.5 yards per game) and 98th in total defense (453.5 yards allowed per game) this season. SFA is generating 362.5 total yards per game on offense this season (44th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 384.5 total yards per game (70th-ranked).

We have more coverage below, including how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Northwestern State vs. SFA Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Natchitoches, Louisiana

Natchitoches, Louisiana Venue: Harry Turpin Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Northwestern State vs. SFA Key Statistics

Northwestern State SFA 255.5 (99th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.5 (49th) 453.5 (90th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.5 (67th) 131.0 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.0 (33rd) 124.5 (105th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.5 (62nd) 4 (117th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (60th) 5 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (4th)

Northwestern State Stats Leaders

Tyler Vander Waal has compiled 244 yards (122.0 ypg) on 22-of-52 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Kolbe Burrell has racked up 85 yards on 17 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.

This season, Darius Boone Jr. has carried the ball 19 times for 68 yards (34.0 per game).

Jaren Mitchell has hauled in four receptions for 60 yards (30.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Scooter Adams has hauled in three receptions totaling 59 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Travon Jones has a total of 44 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in three passes.

SFA Stats Leaders

Brian Maurer has put up 373 passing yards, or 186.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 52.9% of his passes and has recorded one touchdown with four interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 44.0 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Jerrell Wimbley has carried the ball 34 times for 173 yards, with three touchdowns.

Anthony Williams has racked up 21 carries and totaled 96 yards with one touchdown.

Lawton Rikel has hauled in 131 receiving yards on nine catches to pace his team so far this season.

Ty Love has put together a 76-yard season so far. He's caught six passes on four targets.

Josh Thompson's five targets have resulted in five receptions for 60 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Northwestern State or SFA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.