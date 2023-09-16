The Alcorn State Braves (0-2) go on the road to take on the McNeese Cowboys (0-2) at Jack Spinks Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

While Alcorn State ranks 101st in total defense with 463.0 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been a little worse, ranking 25th-worst (227.5 yards per game). This season has been difficult for McNeese on both offense and defense, as it is averaging just 195.0 total yards per game (15th-worst) and surrendering 557.0 total yards per game (eighth-worst).

See more details below, including how to watch this game on Braves All-Access.

McNeese vs. Alcorn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Braves All-Access

Braves All-Access City: Fayette, Mississippi

Fayette, Mississippi Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

McNeese vs. Alcorn State Key Statistics

McNeese Alcorn State 195.0 (113th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 227.5 (106th) 557.0 (115th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 463.0 (93rd) 67.5 (111th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.5 (39th) 127.5 (102nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 64.0 (120th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (82nd) 1 (28th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (28th)

McNeese Stats Leaders

Nate Glantz has thrown for 228 yards (114.0 per game) while completing 43.8% of his passes this season.

D'Angelo Durham has rushed 25 times for 90 yards, with one touchdown.

Tre Simmons has rushed for 14 yards on five carries.

Jihad Marks paces his team with 61 receiving yards on six receptions.

Jalen Johnson has put together a 59-yard season so far. He's caught seven passes on two targets.

Jon McCall's two receptions (on three targets) have netted him 36 yards (18.0 ypg).

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen has compiled 97 yards (48.5 ypg) on 10-of-19 passing this season.

The team's top rusher, Tyler Macon, has carried the ball 10 times for 124 yards (62.0 per game), scoring one time.

This season, Jarveon Howard has carried the ball 30 times for 110 yards (55.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Malik Rodgers' team-leading 54 yards as a receiver have come on two receptions (out of four targets).

Monterio Hunt has hauled in one reception totaling 27 yards so far this campaign.

Tavarious Griffin's two catches have turned into 19 yards.

