The No. 14 LSU Tigers (1-1) hit the road for an SEC battle against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

On the offensive side of the ball, LSU has been a top-25 unit, ranking eighth-best in the FBS by compiling 541 yards per game. The defense ranks 102nd (407 yards allowed per game). Mississippi State is putting up 416 total yards per game on offense this season (57th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 319.5 total yards per game (55th-ranked).

LSU vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

LSU vs. Mississippi State Key Statistics

LSU Mississippi State 541 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416 (67th) 407 (95th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.5 (51st) 207.5 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.5 (22nd) 333.5 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.5 (103rd) 2 (36th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 3 (46th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (6th)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has been a dual threat for LSU so far this season. He has 616 passing yards, completing 65.6% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 93 yards (46.5 ypg) on 20 carries.

The team's top rusher, Logan Diggs, has carried the ball 15 times for 115 yards (57.5 per game), scoring one time.

Brian Thomas Jr. has hauled in 13 catches for 220 yards (110 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Malik Nabers has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 154 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kyren Lacy has been the target of 10 passes and compiled six receptions for 99 yards, an average of 49.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has racked up 389 yards (194.5 yards per game) while completing 71.7% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes this season.

The team's top rusher, Jo'Quavious Marks, has carried the ball 43 times for 250 yards (125 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 91 receiving yards (45.5 per game) on eight catches.

Michael Wright has piled up six carries and totaled 92 yards.

Lideatrick Griffin's 116 receiving yards (58 yards per game) are best on his team. He has nine receptions on nine targets with two touchdowns.

Creed Whittemore's four targets have resulted in four grabs for 59 yards and one touchdown.

