The UAB Blazers (1-1) and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-1) meet at Protective Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

UAB is averaging 467.5 yards per game on offense (29th in the FBS), and rank 47th defensively, yielding 312.5 yards allowed per game. In terms of total yards, Louisiana ranks 45th in the FBS (443.5 total yards per game) and 36th on defense (289.5 total yards allowed per contest).

Louisiana vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Louisiana vs. UAB Key Statistics

Louisiana UAB 443.5 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 467.5 (45th) 289.5 (33rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.5 (43rd) 189.5 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 129.5 (91st) 254.0 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.0 (10th) 3 (69th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (89th) 1 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (74th)

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Ben Wooldridge has compiled 508 yards (254.0 yards per game) while completing 57.4% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 78 yards with two touchdowns.

Jacob Kibodi has rushed for 103 yards on 19 carries so far this year. He's also tacked on one catch, totaling 37 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Dre'lyn Washington has collected 88 yards (on eight carries) with one touchdown.

Robert Williams has collected eight receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 89 (44.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 13 times and has one touchdown.

Peter LeBlanc has racked up 84 receiving yards (42.0 yards per game) and one touchdown on six receptions.

Jacob Bernard has racked up 70 reciving yards (35.0 ypg) this season.

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has 676 yards passing for UAB, completing 84.5% of his passes and tossing five touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 42 rushing yards (21.0 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Isaiah Jacobs has carried the ball 18 times for a team-high 89 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

This season, Jermaine Brown Jr. has carried the ball 19 times for 81 yards (40.5 per game) and three touchdowns, while also racking up 53 yards through the air.

Tejhaun Palmer's 137 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 14 times and has registered 10 receptions and one touchdown.

Fred Farrier II has grabbed five passes while averaging 60.5 yards per game.

Iverson Hooks has racked up nine receptions for 94 yards, an average of 47.0 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

