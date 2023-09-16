Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 16, when the UAB Blazers and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns go head to head at 7:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Blazers. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Louisiana vs. UAB Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UAB (-2.5) Over (60.5) UAB 40, Louisiana 36

Week 3 Sun Belt Predictions

Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for the Ragin' Cajuns.

The Ragin' Cajuns have put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.

In Ragin' Cajuns two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

The average point total for the Louisiana this season is 7.5 points lower than this game's over/under.

UAB Betting Info (2023)

The Blazers have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this matchup.

The Blazers have posted one win against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 2.5-point favorites or more, UAB has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

One Blazers game (out of two) has gone over the point total this year.

The over/under in this game is 60.5 points, 5.5 higher than the average total in UAB games this season.

Ragin' Cajuns vs. Blazers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UAB 35 27.5 35 6 35 49 Louisiana 34.5 25.5 38 13 31 38

