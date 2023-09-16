The North Texas Mean Green (0-2) will look to upset the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium. The Bulldogs are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under is 67.5 in the outing.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas matchup in this article.

Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • City: Ruston, Louisiana
  • Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Tech Moneyline North Texas Moneyline
BetMGM Louisiana Tech (-4.5) 67.5 -200 +165
DraftKings Louisiana Tech (-4.5) 67.5 -205 +170
FanDuel Louisiana Tech (-4.5) 67.5 -205 +168

Week 3 Odds

Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas Betting Trends

  • Louisiana Tech has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Bulldogs have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
  • North Texas is winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).
  • The Mean Green have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Louisiana Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win CUSA +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

