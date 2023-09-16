Today's Liga MX slate has a lot in store. Among those contests is FC Juarez squaring off against Necaxa.

There is coverage available for all the action in Liga MX today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Watch Necaxa vs FC Juarez

FC Juarez (4-2-1) journeys to face Necaxa (0-3-4) at Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes.

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN and ViX+

Favorite: Necaxa (+155)

Necaxa (+155) Underdog: FC Juarez (+190)

FC Juarez (+190) Draw: (+215)

Watch CF Monterrey vs Club Leon

Club Leon (2-2-3) makes the trip to play CF Monterrey (3-1-2) at Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Guadalupe.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Univision Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: CF Monterrey (-120)

CF Monterrey (-120) Underdog: Club Leon (+300)

Club Leon (+300) Draw: (+285)

Watch CF America vs Guadalajara Chivas

Guadalajara Chivas (4-1-2) makes the trip to face CF America (3-2-1) at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Game Time: 11:10 PM ET

11:10 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Univision Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: CF America (-130)

CF America (-130) Underdog: Guadalajara Chivas (+360)

Guadalajara Chivas (+360) Draw: (+270)

