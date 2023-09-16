Fresno State vs. Arizona State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Fresno State Bulldogs (2-0) square off against the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. The Bulldogs are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fresno State vs. Arizona State matchup.
Fresno State vs. Arizona State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tempe, Arizona
- Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
Fresno State vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fresno State Moneyline
|Arizona State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Fresno State (-3)
|50.5
|-160
|+135
|DraftKings
|Fresno State (-3)
|51
|-162
|+136
|FanDuel
|Fresno State (-3)
|50.5
|-156
|+130
Fresno State vs. Arizona State Betting Trends
- Fresno State has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.
- Arizona State is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).
Fresno State & Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds
|Fresno State
|To Win the MWC
|+250
|Bet $100 to win $250
|Arizona State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+9000
|Bet $100 to win $9000
