At the moment the Philadelphia Eagles have the third-best odds in the league to win the Super Bowl, listed at +750.

Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: -125

-125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +750

Philadelphia Betting Insights

Philadelphia put together an 8-8-0 ATS record last year.

Eagles games hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.

Philadelphia fired on all cylinders last year, as it ranked third-best in total offense (389.1 yards per game) and second-best in total defense (301.5 yards allowed per game).

The Eagles collected seven wins at home last year and seven away.

When the underdog, Philadelphia was winless (0-1). But as the favorite put together a 14-1 record.

In the NFC East the Eagles were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 9-3.

Eagles Impact Players

Jalen Hurts passed for 3,701 yards (246.7 per game), completing 66.5% of his passes, with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in 15 games last year.

Hurts also ran for 760 yards and 13 TDs.

In the passing game, A.J. Brown scored 11 TDs, catching 88 balls for 1,496 yards (88.0 per game).

In 13 games for the Falcons a season ago, Marcus Mariota threw for 2,219 yards (170.7 per game), with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.3%.

In the passing game, DeVonta Smith scored seven TDs, hauling in 95 balls for 1,196 yards (70.4 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Haason Reddick registered 49 tackles, 11.0 TFL, and 16 sacks in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Patriots W 25-20 +6600 2 September 14 Vikings W 34-28 +6600 3 September 25 @ Buccaneers - +12500 4 October 1 Commanders - +10000 5 October 8 @ Rams - +10000 6 October 15 @ Jets - +5000 7 October 22 Dolphins - +1600 8 October 29 @ Commanders - +10000 9 November 5 Cowboys - +1000 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 @ Chiefs - +650 12 November 26 Bills - +900 13 December 3 49ers - +700 14 December 10 @ Cowboys - +1000 15 December 17 @ Seahawks - +5000 16 December 25 Giants - +8000 17 December 31 Cardinals - +50000 18 January 7 @ Giants - +8000

Odds are current as of September 16 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.