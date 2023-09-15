Louisiana High School Football Live Streams in Vermilion Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Vermilion Parish, Louisiana this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Vermilion Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Erath High School at Catholic High School - New Iberia
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: New Iberia, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
