At +1600, the Baltimore Ravens are No. 7 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 15.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore covered seven times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

The Ravens and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 17 times last season.

From an offensive standpoint, Baltimore ranked 16th in the with 338.8 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per contest).

The Ravens had a 5-3 record at home and were 5-4 on the road last year.

Baltimore won two games as the underdog (2-3) and went 8-4 as the favorite last season.

The Ravens were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson had 17 TD passes and seven interceptions in 12 games last year, completing 62.3% of his throws for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game).

In addition, Jackson rushed for 764 yards and three TDs.

Mark Andrews had 73 catches for 847 yards (56.5 per game) and five touchdowns in 15 games.

Devin Duvernay had 37 catches for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.

On the ground, Gus Edwards scored three touchdowns and accumulated 433 yards (48.1 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Roquan Smith collected 169 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and three interceptions in 17 games last year.

Ravens Player Futures

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans W 25-9 +40000 2 September 17 @ Bengals - +1400 3 September 24 Colts - +25000 4 October 1 @ Browns - +1800 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +6600 6 October 15 @ Titans - +10000 7 October 22 Lions - +1800 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +50000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +5000 10 November 12 Browns - +1800 11 November 16 Bengals - +1400 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +2000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +10000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +2000 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +700 17 December 31 Dolphins - +1600 18 January 7 Steelers - +6600

